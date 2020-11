Six months after relaxing the norms, Western Europe—in its bid to control the pandemic has receded back into a lockdown late-October. In India, the infection rate has finally tired out (for now) while the recovery rate has crossed 93 percent. Even though governments seem to be in control of the spread, we are still not in shallow waters. Looks like only a vaccine can break the waves. This uncertainty in business continuance has been a bane for industry forecasters and Human Resources alike. As we commence another placement season, companies must get innovative in their approach to recruiting and retaining graduate talent. Most organisations having digitised their workflows, are increasingly recruiting for work-from-home positions while requirements for on-the-floor jobs remain stunted or in some cases paralysed.

The stalemate continues—As with previous recession-like events, a slowdown in economic activity has delayed the initiation of last year’s graduates into work-life. With the world expanding its knowledge about COVID-19 and inching towards the first anniversary of lockdown, the situation is expected to improve. However, translating this improvement into ‘recruitment’ may take a few more months. Industries severely impacted by the pandemic may even skip the placement season completely or could offer only internship opportunities. In such a scenario, we may witness a temporary shift towards the gig-economy. Graduates must remain open-minded towards any opportunities that offer them practical learning and/or a chance to prove their credentials. Keeping a positive outlook and improving one’s profile must be of top priority.

Upskilling and the alternates job prospects—The aim should always be to better one’s competition. While a slowdown does impact recruitment numbers, it doesn’t necessarily halt it. Skilled workers and quality talents remain in demand always. Thanks to eLearning platforms, prospective graduates can utilise their free time in equipping themselves with certifications related to analytics, digital marketing, programming etc. It is important to note that these certifications should not be ad-hoc but should complement their current profile. Chambers of Commerce and relative organisations have moved their conferences online. One can participate in select webinars and business symposiums to stay digitally relevant and also to expand their network. Apart from improving the probability of landing an interview opportunity, through these interactions one will develop soft skills required to build confidence in oneself.

Entrepreneurship—Out of adversity comes opportunity. COVID-19 related sanitisation necessities have already led to a spurt in start-ups in the healthcare industry. Lack of ‘safe’ full-time opportunities may very well force graduates to take up challenges associated with starting their own businesses. Furthermore, there has been this underlying feeling that those who ‘work for themselves’ have been more at ease during the pandemic. As businesses are suffering, multitudes of opportunities are available for new players. Students will be forced to look at research and innovation with a renewed zeal. Government policies and industry projects should make it conducive for graduates to ‘practically’ take up entrepreneurship this year. After all, for how long will you procrastinate upon ‘that’ Business Plan?

No doubt this is an apt year to return to college or take up certification. It won’t be surprising if some graduates extend their stay by taking up supplementary degrees in order to cushion themselves from COVID-19 related job crunch. But what does give me hope, is the prospect of economic activity and by its extension recruitment picking up the pace by the time the current batch graduates for work post-May 2021. Finally, do remember that every recession-like event has been followed by a high-growth phase. Only those with foresight shall successfully identify future needs and tomorrow’s Leaders.