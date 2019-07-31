How to make a business plan

A business plan often highlights various aspects of the business including the type of business, the nature of the business and strategies it will adopt in the future.
Business plans are often crucial for a firm particularly when it comes to obtain credit or loan from a lender.
Business plans are often crucial for a firm particularly when it comes to obtain credit or loan from a lender.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more