How to crack the L.I.M.E. Finale? Hear from the past winners of L.I.M.E

Mumbai: The grand finale of the most awaited Marketing case study challenge, L.I.M.E (Lessons in Marketing Excellence) Season 13 is on 19th October at 5pm.This prestigious platform was jointly launched by CNBC-TV18 and Hindustan Unilever in 2009. L.I.M.E has offered an excellent opportunity for the top B-Schools of India to participate in a marketing case-study competition for the students of management studies.

As the finalists of Season 13 gear up for their final presentations, we spoke to some of the past winners of the most popular B-School challenge to know the secret sauce to impress the judges at the finale stage. Ishita Grover, winner of L.I.M.E Season III and currently working with HUL as the Area Sales and Customer Manager - Chennai said “When you have a solution, go over the case study again and see if the solution directly solves it or if there is a better alternative”. She also added, “ Define the distinct target audience that is ideal for the product/category in the case study”. Ayush Sharma, First Runner up of L.I.M.E Season I and working as Finance partner of Premium Beauty Unit at HUL said “Go outside of your comfort zone and create as many ideas as possible. Present your best and clearest solutions for the case study”.

A common tip from both was to research thoroughly and ensure that the ideas are practical. Practicality should be the prime focus as the jurors are looking for ideas and solutions which not only work on paper, but can apply in the real world as well. Both the winners emphasised that staying in the comfort zone is not meant for winners and it is imperative to challenge themselves to come up with out-of-the-box ideas which are feasible as well.

This is a Partnered Post