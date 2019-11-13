#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
How safe are your cosmetics? Products containing toxic chemicals sold as beauty-care items

Updated : November 13, 2019 12:29 PM IST

The existing D&C Act focuses predominantly on medications and only seven of the 169 sections in it refer to cosmetic products. 
Imported beauty products such as artificial nails, adhesives for hair fixing, certain products for hair straightening and artificial eyelashes to be classified and regulated as cosmetics soon. 
The country’s per capita spending on personal care items is rising and the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 18 percent in the coming years.
How safe are your cosmetics? Products containing toxic chemicals sold as beauty-care items
