Business How Jio-Facebook deal could fuel Reliance Retail's e-commerce platform JioMart Updated : April 22, 2020 05:07 PM IST It will help connect kirana stores to consumers and enable home delivery via Jio's mobile interface. Reliance is looking at using a hub and spoke model for JioMart, where it will look at managing both the kirana chain as well as customer order fulfilment, said sources.