How Jio-Facebook deal could fuel Reliance Retail's e-commerce platform JioMart

Reliance Retail's commercial agreement with WhatsApp will help fuel the company's e-commerce venture JioMart. The agreement could be a turning point for Reliance Retail's e-commerce venture, experts believe. It will help connect kirana stores to consumers and enable home delivery via Jio's mobile interface.

"Reliance Retail’s new commerce platform, JioMart, is being built in partnership with millions of small merchants and kirana shops to empower them to better serve the needs of Indian consumers," said Reliance Industries in a press statement. "The companies will work closely to ensure that consumers are able to access the nearest kiranas who can provide products and services to their homes by transacting seamlessly with JioMart using WhatsApp," it added.

The reach of the combined entity is expected to be significant, with WhatsApp counting over 400 million users in India and Reliance Jio having upwards of 370 million subscribers. While details on the exact collaboration are still awaited, there is an expectation of synergies on the payment and “order placement” front, people aware of the development said.

"The entire backend inventory for kirana stores will be managed via JioMart. Goods to kirana stores will be supplied at special rates from the central warehouse," said a person close to the development.

Reliance is looking at using a hub and spoke model for JioMart, where it will look at managing both the kirana chain as well as customer order fulfilment, said sources. Through this model, the Reliance warehouse would act as a centralised hub and goods would travel outward to smaller locations (kiranas) for distribution, said sources.

Orders could be placed via the JioMart app or the e-commerce website. The stores on the platform will offer special or discounted rates on groceries. These would be aligned to the kind of discounts being offered by larger modern trade players along with the benefit of free home delivery.

This business model is different from Amazon Pantry or Grofers. "It is like an integration of several existing models to create a robust supply chain management system. It could be a win-win for both customers and kirana shops," said an industry official, who did not wish to be quoted. Kirana stores would get online connectivity that will expand their reach as well as supplies at special rates. Customers would also get discounts as well as home delivery for groceries and other supplies.

JioMart, Reliance's e-commerce venture, made its debut in early 2020. Carrying the tagline, “Desh Ki Nayi Dukaan,” the app has been designed to connect consumers with the last mile neighbourhood stores. Reliance plans to use the combination of data and tech capabilities of its telecom business, Jio, and infrastructure of its retail business to power JioMart.

Currently, JioMart is available in select regions, including Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan.