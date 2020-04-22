  • SENSEX
How Jio-Facebook deal could fuel Reliance Retail's e-commerce platform JioMart

Updated : April 22, 2020 05:07 PM IST

It will help connect kirana stores to consumers and enable home delivery via Jio's mobile interface.
Reliance is looking at using a hub and spoke model for JioMart, where it will look at managing both the kirana chain as well as customer order fulfilment, said sources.
