How Grab became a $40 billion super app and took over South East Asian market Updated : May 03, 2021 08:43:00 IST Grab offers services like food delivery, grocery delivery, ride sharing, a payment portal and financial services Company to start virtual banking services in Singapore; eyes targeted advertising Grab started as ride-sharing app MyTeksi in 2012, drove out Uber from SE Asian region in 2018 Published : May 03, 2021 08:18 PM IST