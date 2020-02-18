#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
How ethical businesses are aiming bring a breath of fresh air to India's polluted cities

Updated : February 18, 2020 04:02 PM IST

Nine out of 10 people breathe air containing high levels of pollutants, and air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, according to the WHO.
With 15 of the world's 20 most polluted cities in India, many businesses there have rushed to market air purifiers that are usually priced at hundreds of dollars — well beyond the reach of the average resident.
Social enterprises — which address environmental and social problems while making a profit — are aiming to help.


