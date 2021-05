The severity of COVID-19 is being felt worldwide with lockdown restrictions hitting businesses hard. Many establishments have been forced to shut down, employees are working from home, and companies are employing new work methodologies.

Then there are those who have turned their hobbies into careers in these times of social isolation. According to a Forbes report, COVID-19 is triggering people to pivot careers, convert their hobbies and skills into serious enterprises.

Here's a closer look at a few who have reinvented their hobbies as successful careers.

1. Four Sisters Bake Up a Storm

In Birmingham, four sisters have turned their passion for home baking into a new business, according to a report in Business Live. The sisters began baking treats from their Erdington home during the lockdown and delivering them to friends and family, but suddenly they started receiving orders from strangers too. This resulted in the birth of ‘Traybakez’. They make items such as hot cookie dough, waffles and brownie specialties and have thousands of followers on social media.

2. Yoga Online

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, Tarini Nirula, an accessory businesswoman, took her love for teaching yoga and meditation online during the lockdown. In the process, she earned many students and some good money.

3. Cat Walk Classes

As work from home became a norm, Amit Ranjan, a Mumbai-based model, says he started with online classes and workshops for fashion students and aspiring models. Amit is working towards increasing his digital outreach with fitness videos and collaborating with brands for paid projects.

4. Going the AI way

Raja, a Swiss-Moroccan living in Oslo, took her time on deciding where she wanted to put her energy during the lockdown, according to a BBC report. She devoted herself to a single project that she felt passionate about, and now she’s launching an artificial intelligence start-up. Earlier, she had been appointed as CEO of a major Nordic start-up accelerator programme.

The BBC report said one could experience the shift towards more purpose-driven jobs and companies even before the pandemic; however, this trend has gathered pace since the crisis began, with research suggesting people are also seeking out training to go in a new direction.