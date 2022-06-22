Jobs for Agniveers: Lt General (R) DS Hooda, Former Army Commander says he is hopeful of the corporate sector accommodating those who retire as Agniveers retire. "They can still look for profiles meant for the younger candidates. Therefore, it could be easier for them to get into the civil sector or the corporate sector," he said.

Most Agniveers would be aged between 21.5 and 25 years by the time they retire from the Army, Navy, or Air Force after a four-year service and only 25 percent of the recruits of each batch will be enrolled in the regular cadre.

So, what happens to those who don't make the cut? Agniveers have been assured employment by the Centre as well as various states after their retirement. Ten percent of posts have been reserved each in the home and defence ministries, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and Assam Rifles.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also promised that Agniveers will get three more years of exemption from the age limit of the scheme to join CAPFS and Assam Rifles. It has been extended to five years for the first batch of Agniveers (since the upper age limit for admission of this batch is 23).

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has announced the inclusion of Agniveers in six service branches, including the merchant navy, to ensure smooth accession.

Opportunities in the corporate sector

Apart from positions in government sectors, Agniveers can find opportunities in the corporate world. But how? Will corporates hire 10th pass-outs (since 17.5-year-olds will most likely be school pass-outs)?

Lt General (R) DS Hooda, Former Army Commander, felt the existing quota for ex-servicemen has a different set of conditions as most of them retire between the ages of 35 and 40.

“So, this quota for Agniveers has to be firstly, over and above the ex-servicemen quota. And secondly, it has to be specified as to what kind of jobs that they are going to be placed in, what are the terms and conditions for them to enter. A lot of people are not qualified for the jobs that are reserved,” he told CNBC-TV18.

He, however, said that is a poor excuse because jobs are being reserved for ex-servicemen, and it must be ensured that their qualifications are such that suit the job profiles being offered.

“They (the government) will have to do something for Agniveers to make sure that these excuses like the Agniveers are not qualified to join this job, etc., are not there. I know there will be some kind of entrance procedures and some tests that they will have to undergo. But, on the basic qualification, there should be no doubt,” he explained.

How corporates can accommodate retired Agniveers?

Hooda is a little hopeful about the corporate sector as he says by the time Agniveers retire, they can still look for profiles meant for the younger candidates. "Therefore, it could be easier for them to get into the civil sector or the corporate sector," he said.

Even as he acknowledged many senior industrialists have assured of hiring Agniveer ex-servicemen, he has called for a “great” push as the majority of recruits will retire after their four years of service. There must be clarity on qualifications and roles for job opportunities elsewhere.

“The entry-level requirement in the army, for example, for 70 percent of people is class 10. They will be given a certificate of class 12 when they finish their Agniveer tenure and what sort of subjects are going to be there in that class 12 certificate, that clarity will come later,” the former army commander said.

To find out the kinds of jobs these people are fit for will have to be an exercise undertaken by the corporate sector, Hooda said, adding that there are four years for it and the kind of response coming from them is very heartening.