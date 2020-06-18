Business Amul says Indians are consuming a lot of cheese during the lockdown Updated : June 18, 2020 01:17 PM IST Sodhi said in big cities, there was more demand for bigger packs, while in the rural areas, most people were buying small packs Milk procurement prices, which had crashed from Rs 35 per litre to Rs 22 per litre, has now risen to Rs 25-26 per litre Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply