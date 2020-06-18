  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Amul says Indians are consuming a lot of cheese during the lockdown

Updated : June 18, 2020 01:17 PM IST

Sodhi said in big cities, there was more demand for bigger packs, while in the rural areas, most people were buying small packs
Milk procurement prices, which had crashed from Rs 35 per litre to Rs 22 per litre, has now risen to  Rs 25-26 per litre
Amul says Indians are consuming a lot of cheese during the lockdown

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi govt caps COVID-19 RT-PCR test at Rs 2400 inclusive of all charges

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi govt caps COVID-19 RT-PCR test at Rs 2400 inclusive of all charges

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty surge nearly 1% led by financials; Bajaj twins, RIL top contributors

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty surge nearly 1% led by financials; Bajaj twins, RIL top contributors

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Thane

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Thane

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement