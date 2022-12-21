Homebusiness news

Chip supplies easing, seek incentives for sustainability related technologies: Honeywell Automation India

Chip supplies easing, seek incentives for sustainability related technologies: Honeywell Automation India

3 Min(s) Read

By Abhimanyu Sharma  Dec 21, 2022 8:09:09 PM IST (Published)

Gaikwad said he expects an uptick in execution as well as top line looking at Honeywell India's revenues, stating that though he may not be sure about the shape of recovery, but there are bright spots and opportunities in the global scenario.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

25 car launches in 2023 from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and other carmakers

IST4 Min(s) Read

Explained | The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, being discussed in Rajya Sabha today

IST2 Min(s) Read

Here's why diagnostic shares had their best single-day performance in nearly a year

IST2 Min(s) Read

Avatar: The Way of Water and the sorcery of spectacle

IST6 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Honeywell Automation India

Previous Article

Foreign investors pivot towards Indian stocks for year-end shopping, real estate leads inflows

Next Article

Adani Solar premieres India's first large-sized monocrystalline silicon ingots in Mundra