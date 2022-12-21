Chip supplies easing, seek incentives for sustainability related technologies: Honeywell Automation India

Gaikwad said he expects an uptick in execution as well as top line looking at Honeywell India's revenues, stating that though he may not be sure about the shape of recovery, but there are bright spots and opportunities in the global scenario.

Industrial solutions provider Honeywell Automation India on Wednesday said the company's results for H1 FY23 had profits showing year-on-year growth of 24 percent, and the margins are expected to become better as supply chains ease and new opportunities open up.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Ashish M Gaikwad, managing director said the company's low margins were due to high input prices, inflation, and lesser demand during the pandemic.

Terming the fall of order inflow growth in the first half of FY23 to mid-teens after 31 percent growth in FY22 as "a bit deliberate", he stressed that the company is extremely disciplined in maintaining a balance between top-line revenue and the bottom line.

Gaikwad said the mid-teen growth in orders was due to a careful choice of which orders to pick up to give back the right profitability to shareholders.

He pointed out that unless a company is worried about margins it can book as many orders as it gets in the marketplace, and as most of the business of Honeywell in India is a long-cycle business, it books certain projects and turns its revenues over a 12 to 18 months period.

He said the company is hoping for a good recovery from the two mega vectors digitisation and sustainability it is working on; adding that the use of digital power allows remote provision of engineering services, and reduces the need for people to go to work by bringing work to people.

The managing director said he expects the supply of chips to ease further in the next couple of quarters as capacities to create new chip infrastructure are coming up.

Stating that suppliers and end users have adjusted to the pace of implementing projects, he added that many conventional products using old chips were redesigned to use a new set of chips that have better availability.

Recently, Honeywell Automation India founded a Centre of Excellence (COE) for sustainability in Madurai as a part of its larger infrastructure to serve the Indian market with an aim for fundamental R&D in sustainability-related solutions.

Gaikwad said the COE will work on energy transition, even for technologies developed over 100 years back which need to be redeployed to combat global warming, while stressing the need to have the right incentives and technologies to make a transition.

As part of his budget wishlist, he sought incentives for industries, end users, and technology suppliers like Honeywell for sustainability-related technologies and to make the industry adopt new solutions.