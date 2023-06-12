Honeywell CEO Vimal Kapur sees India business doubling in next 5 years

‘Our portfolio is a perfect fit for where India wants to go at this point in time,’ Kapur told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interview, pointing to India’s projected boom in aviation, energy transition, and infrastructure beyond roads and trains. He also drew attention to India's robust GDP growth.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Kapur emphasised that Honeywell's diverse portfolio is perfectly aligned with India's strategic goals and positioned to capitalise on key sectors experiencing rapid expansion.

"Our portfolio is a perfect fit for where India wants to go at this point in time. Look at what we do and where India wants to go," he said. "I think there's no reason why our domestic business would not double in the next 4-5 years’ time," he added.