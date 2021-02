Popular bike maker Honda is all set to launch its latest motorbike -- CB350RS—in India today. The bike maker who entered the sub-400 cc modern-classic segment with the H’ness CB350 last year is looking to improve its position in the segment with the new model.

While most details of the new model are yet to be revealed, it is expected to be a successor to the existing H’ness CB350 model. The new variant could have several features that are identical to the existing bike such as front and rear disc brakes with a dual-channel ABS system, slipper clutch, telescopic front forks and hydraulic twin rear shocks among others.

Further, the bike could feature the same 348.36 cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor that comes with 5,500 rpm, and 30 Nm of peak torque mated to a 5-speed gearbox that powers the H’ness CB350 model.