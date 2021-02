Popular bike maker Honda launched its latest motorbike -- CB350RS-- in India today. The CB350RS is the second new introduction of Honda's CB family of motorcycles, which is 'Made in India for the World' after the H'ness CB350 bike.

Priced at Rs 1.96 lakh, it will go on sale in India from next month (ex-showroom pan India).

Features & Specifications

The CB350RS is powered by an advanced 4-stroke 350cc engine which produces a maximum power of 15.5 kW@5500 rpm. It is equipped with assist and slipper clutch that makes gear shifts smoother that ensures less fatigue and more comfort during a ride that involves frequent gear shifting.

It also has a digital-analogue meter that integrates details like torque control, ABS (anti-lock braking system), side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, gear position indicator and battery voltage.

-with agency inputs