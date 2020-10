Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) on Tuesday said its board has approved investing up to Rs 6 crore in a digital platform for college admissions ReviewAdda to pick a 10.71 percent stake. Under the proposed investment, basis the existing capital structure of ReviewAdda, the company will acquire either equity shares or convertible equity-linked instruments which can be converted into equity shares equivalent to 10.71 percent equity stake in ReviewAdda, HMVL said in a regulatory filing.

”The board of directors of Hindustan Media Ventures… approved the proposal to invest up to Rs 6 crore in equity shares and/or convertible equity-linked instruments of ReviewAdda,” it stated.

ReviewAdda owns and operates www.reviewadda.com which helps admission seekers in selecting and applying to various colleges and universities. HMVL on Monday reported a 77.8 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4.41 crore for the second quarter ended September.