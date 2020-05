Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday announced that Atsushi Ogata will become the President, CEO and the Managing Director of the company.

"Ogata shall be the successor of Minoru Kato, who after spearheading Honda's Indian two-wheeler operations for three years, returns to Japan with effect from 1st May 2020; elevated as the Operating Executive & Chief Officer, Life creation operation, Honda Motor Co., Japan," the company said in a statement.

Besides, the company has further strengthened its senior leadership team to strategically steward the brand towards market leadership in the disruptive future.

"As part of this move, V. Sridhar is now further elevated as the Senior Director - Purchase, HMSI," the statement said.