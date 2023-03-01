A recent report by Moody's Analytics has highlighted limited and divergent progress made in elevating females in the workplace. According to the report, the gender gap gets wider in senior positions, with only 23 percent of executive roles held by women. This is a concerning trend that could hinder economic growth and development, not only in India but across the globe.

India's economic potential could see high returns by closing the gender gap, according to Dawn Holland, Director of Economic Research at Moody's Analytics. Currently, only 15-16 percent of women are in managerial positions in India, and this gender imbalance needs to be addressed. By closing the gender gap, more people can actively participate in the workforce, unlocking India's potential for stronger growth.

“Closing the gender gap in India has the potential to deliver some very high economic returns. Less than 30 percent of working age women are currently attached to the workforce and if you look at the share of managerial positions held by women then that share shrinks to 15-16 percent. So if India were to close those gaps, that would bring a lot more people into the workforce which would create the potential to grow faster,” Holland said.

The report also highlights that sectors expected to drive future productivity, such as information and technology, have a much lower share of female leaders. This is concerning as these sectors are critical for future growth and development. The report suggests that policies such as flexible working conditions, affordable childcare, and paid maternity and paternity leave will help drive change in the right direction.

Holland said that there are more women across the world who hold higher degrees and have the requisite skills, but the lack of flexibility in the workforce is holding them back. This is a significant concern as it not only limits the potential of these women but also impacts the overall economic growth and development of nations.

The report highlights that bridging the gender gap could boost global GDP by $7 trillion. This is a significant figure that underscores the economic importance of addressing gender imbalance in the workplace. Governments, organizations, and businesses need to work together to create a more inclusive and diverse workforce where everyone can contribute to the fullest of their potential.