Hiring activity in India spiked 26 percent in November: Naukri JobSpeak

As economic activity returns to normal after nearly two years of duress courtesy the COVID-19 pandemic, the job market in India has posted an annual growth of 26 percent in the month of November. As per the findings of the Naukri JobSpeak report for November 2021, barring auto/auto ancillary, BPO/IPES and IT - hardware and networking, every other industry has recorded a positive year-on-year growth when compared to performance in November last year. The Naukri JobSpeak index was trending with 2,173 jobs postings, the report said.

Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index that records hiring activity based on the job listings on the Naukri.com.

Sectoral trend

The biggest improvement was recorded in the telecom and ISP sector, that recorded a growth of 91 percent YoY in November 2021. The hospitality sector also seems to be on the path to recovery as it reported a 58 percent growth this month, followed by education, training and teaching, that showed a 54 percent YoY jump.

The IT software industry moved up by 50 percent while retail grew by 47 percent and banking recorded a 30 percent growth.

Experience level

The growth in the demand for employees with 8-12 years of experience grew by 37 percent YoY. Demand was also positive for professionals in the 4-7 years (30 percent), 0-3 years (27 percent), 13-16 years (26 percent) and above 16 years (20 percent) brackets.

Geographies

The report suggests that the demand improvement in the job market was spread across the country, with only a few cities showing negative growth. This included Kochi and Chandigarh, that recorded 2 percent and 4 percent dip in the job market, respectively.

The sharpest jump, however, was recorded for Ahmedabad, that showed maximum growth (61 percent) in November 2021 when compared to the corresponding month last year. Bengaluru showed a growth of 50 percent, followed by Hyderabad and Pune that recorded 47 percent positive movement.