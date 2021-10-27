HireJayBeech: Jobseeker’s quirky video on LinkedIn goes viral, also gets him offers

When one is down and out after too many failed attempts to get hired, what does one do? One thinks out of the box. A marketing professional did just that, taking not Twitter, but the staider LinkedIn by storm.

Jay Beech, a marketing creative and social media manager, created a fun video in an attempt to entice recruiters. Belting out his own take to Gloria Gaynor’s I will survive, along with a suitable disco dance routine and attire, and bespoke lyrics like, ‘To tell you I’m open for work, my inbox please come and jump in.’

Beech posted the video to LinkedIn and TikTok with a hashtag #HireJayBeech. The video soon went viral -- it got over 140,000 views and over 4,800 likes on LinkedIn alone in just about a week.

Soon job offers flooded the comments section. “Hey, Jay Beech, if you're ever in the market for some freelance work, drop me a message,” one of the comments read.

Turns out this is not the first time that Beech has resorted to singing for his job. Beech had uploaded his first song-job-application-video around six months ago, during mass lay-offs triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We've all seen so many of these posts over the last year and you may feel a wave of sadness when you see yet another but I don't want that to be the case here. I've loved my time working with the Bolt Digital team and will be sad to leave them but I'm positive and excited to begin a new chapter. So, I hope my rendition of the classic Diana Ross hit puts a smile on your face and don't forget to #HireJayBeech,” Beech had said on his first post. The post reached nearly a million views on LinkedIn with almost 25,000 likes on it.

Though Beech seemed to have found success with his previous rendition, he had to quickly make another song when his new company went through some financial troubles.

“Unfortunately, the tough decision to make some redundancies has had to be made (employers there's some absolute star's

LinkedIn users were impressed with Beech’s new performance. “I’m sorry Jay, and knowing the number of offers and hundreds of inmails you received last time, you’ll be picked up in no time. You won’t just survive, but also thrive,” wrote one user.

“Once again smashing it, Jay. You are one of the best people I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with -- your creativity is out of this world and its

“I liked the enthusiasm, creativity used for bringing up a work request, other than the standard and... the heels dance!” summed up another user.