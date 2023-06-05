CNBC TV18
HUL eyes acquisitions in masstige beauty segment

By Shilpa Ranipeta  Jun 5, 2023 7:26:59 PM IST (Published)

HUL CFO Ritesh Tiwari speaks exclusively to CNBC-TV18 about growth opportunity in the 'masstige' beauty segment and HUL eyeing acquisitions in the space.

India's largest consumer goods company, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, is betting on the growth opportunity in the 'masstige' beauty segment and is eyeing acquisitions in the space.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18, HUL CFO Ritesh Tiwari said that though the space is niche and small today, he sees this market growing very well.
The masstige beauty segment sits just above the premium segment and Tiwari categorises this as a segment of beauty & personal care products priced above Rs 250.
