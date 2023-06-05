Hindustan Unilever has started slashing prices of soaps and detergents as costs cool off, says CFO

Consumers are also set to see prices of soaps, detergents, and shampoos coming down over the next few weeks. HUL says it has taken price cuts in these categories and has increased volume for some products in the form of free soaps, adding more grams to soap, or more powder to a pouch of detergent. However, the Health Food Drinks (HFD) category, which includes Horlicks and Boost, has seen price increases due to inflation in milk, cereal and barley.

In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18, HUL’s Chief Financial Officer Ritesh Tiwari said for large categories like laundry and skin cleansing, commodity prices have significantly come off in the last couple of quarters and the company has started passing the benefit "meaningfully" to consumers.

“There's always some lag between a price reduction and its benefit on consumption benefit a consumer takes, which is why there's some lag in volume recovery. Also, cumulative inflation is still high over two year period and that still bites the consumers. Volume recoveries will take some time, but growth will still be volume led for the next few quarters,” Tiwari said.