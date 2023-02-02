Hindujas to strengthen hold on IndusInd Bank with increased stake of 26%

The regulator's approval is in accordance with the recently enacted Reserve Bank of India (Acquisition and Holding of Shares or Voting Rights in Banking Companies) Directions, 2023, which makes IndusInd Bank the first banking company where the promoter has increased their shareholding to 26 percent.

The Hindujas' three-year wait to increase their stake in the IndusInd Bank has reportedly come to an end as the promoter of the bank, IndusInd International Holdings Limited, is said to have received approval from the banking regulator. Hindujas will now increase their stake in IndusInd Bank from the current 15.16 percent to 26 percent.

According to reports, a formal approval from the Reserve Bank of India is also in place for the same.

The regulator's approval is in accordance with the recently enacted Reserve Bank of India (Acquisition and Holding of Shares or Voting Rights in Banking Companies) Directions, 2023, which makes IndusInd Bank the first banking company where the promoter has raised their shareholding to 26 percent.

The new guidelines took effect on January 16, 2023, and they replaced the previous regulations that limited promoters' voting rights in a bank at 15 percent.

The promoter's limit for voting rights or paid-up share capital has been set at 26 percent after the banking company has been in business for 15 years from the commencement of business.

The Hindujas would thus consider investing Rs 8,000–10,000 crore to boost their share in the bank. According to reports, the promoters are currently pooling the necessary capital, and the procedure might be completed in a month or two.

The capital infusion can provide IndusInd Bank with the much-needed funding to chase prospects since it has its sights set on acquisitions to increase its loan book.

However, it has been reported that IndusInd International Holdings must make its current shareholding in the bank free of encumbrances as a precondition to increasing its stake. As per the December-quarter shareholding, 45.48 percent of shares have been pledged.

The bank informed the stock exchanges on March 6, 2020, that within the total mandated promoter equity holding cap for private banks, its promoters intend to acquire additional bank shares from the open market.

Also read: Reliance Retail becomes first retailer to begin accepting digital rupee for sales