English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness News

Hindujas to strengthen hold on IndusInd Bank with increased stake of 26%

Hindujas to strengthen hold on IndusInd Bank with increased stake of 26%

Hindujas to strengthen hold on IndusInd Bank with increased stake of 26%
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Feb 2, 2023 5:12:34 PM IST (Published)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

The regulator's approval is in accordance with the recently enacted Reserve Bank of India (Acquisition and Holding of Shares or Voting Rights in Banking Companies) Directions, 2023, which makes IndusInd Bank the first banking company where the promoter has increased their shareholding to 26 percent.

The Hindujas' three-year wait to increase their stake in the IndusInd Bank has reportedly come to an end as the promoter of the bank, IndusInd International Holdings Limited, is said to have received approval from the banking regulator. Hindujas will now increase their stake in IndusInd Bank from the current 15.16 percent to 26 percent.

Recommended Articles

View All
India's competition regulator may make a big change to clear deals worth $1.3 billion

India's competition regulator may make a big change to clear deals worth $1.3 billion

Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Hope sees the invisible and feels the intangible

Hope sees the invisible and feels the intangible

Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Who is Nikki Haley, the Indian-American looking to run for US President

Who is Nikki Haley, the Indian-American looking to run for US President

Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

FM struck the right chord unleashing country's real potential

FM struck the right chord unleashing country's real potential

Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


According to reports, a formal approval from the Reserve Bank of India is also in place for the same.
The regulator's approval is in accordance with the recently enacted Reserve Bank of India (Acquisition and Holding of Shares or Voting Rights in Banking Companies) Directions, 2023, which makes IndusInd Bank the first banking company where the promoter has raised their shareholding to 26 percent.
The new guidelines took effect on January 16, 2023, and they replaced the previous regulations that limited promoters' voting rights in a bank at 15 percent.
Also read: India's competition regulator may make a big change to clear deals worth $1.3 billion
The promoter's limit for voting rights or paid-up share capital has been set at 26 percent after the banking company has been in business for 15 years from the commencement of business.
The Hindujas would thus consider investing Rs 8,000–10,000 crore to boost their share in the bank. According to reports, the promoters are currently pooling the necessary capital, and the procedure might be completed in a month or two.
The capital infusion can provide IndusInd Bank with the much-needed funding to chase prospects since it has its sights set on acquisitions to increase its loan book.
However, it has been reported that IndusInd International Holdings must make its current shareholding in the bank free of encumbrances as a precondition to increasing its stake. As per the December-quarter shareholding, 45.48 percent of shares have been pledged.
The bank informed the stock exchanges on March 6, 2020, that within the total mandated promoter equity holding cap for private banks, its promoters intend to acquire additional bank shares from the open market.
Also read: Reliance Retail becomes first retailer to begin accepting digital rupee for sales
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

HindujaIndusInd Bank

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X