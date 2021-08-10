Hinduja Global shifting focus to technology-driven service

Hinduja Global approves the sale of its healthcare division to Barings Private Equity for USD 1.2 billion (Rs 9000 crore) as part of its strategic plan to unlock value. To understand the path ahead for the company, CNBC-TV18 spoke with Partha DeSarkar, Executive Director and Global CEO, Hinduja Global Solutions.

“The strategic shift for the company would be towards technology-driven service and in this, it would be customer experience space and not traditional technology. So in the customer experience space, we are going to lead with technology and that will need sufficient amount of capital and that is where this raised capital would be invested in,” said DeSarkar.

“We would do it in a tax efficient manner, so the tax would be around 20-25 percent. As far as return to shareholders is concerned, the whole thing has been about unlocking value for the shareholders. As of now, on how much money we want to return to shareholders, that is still a deliberation we have to do with our board,” he said, adding that the company is cash rich, it generates a lot of cash and hence, does not need cash to run operations. “So, the money would be used for investments and post that in terms of what to do with the cash and how much to return to shareholders will be decided. I cannot give the figures right now,” specified DeSarkar.

Talking about margin profile, DeSarkar said, “The business that is left is about 47% of our revenue and that has got an improving margin profile. It's obviously not as good as healthcare, but it's got an improving margin profile. So we do see that business being very attractive, going forward as well. So, that’s what we're going to invest in.”

He further added, “We did an acquisition in the technology space in 2018, a small company called Element Solution. So we're going to do a string of pearls acquisitions to build our capability in the technology space, but in that, customer experience, that's what the plan is.”

