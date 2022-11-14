As Hindujas end dispute, here's a look at the clan's top businesses

By CNBCTV18.com

Britain’s richest family — the Hindujas — has a net worth of around $15 billion, according to Forbes' Real Time Net Worth list. The Hindujas own companies across sectors, including automotive, hospitality, banking and healthcare.

The billionaire Hinduja brothers have agreed to end the family dispute, bringing an end to the year-long conflict that was based on a pact signed by the siblings in 2014.

The Hinduja family’s net worth is estimated to be around $15 billion, according to Forbes' Real Time Net Worth list. P.D. Hinduja's four sons — Gopichand, Prakash, Srichand and Ashok — own and run different parts of the group businesses. Some of the highly successful companies are still under the legacy name.

Businesses owned by the Hinduja family

The family’s business conglomerate, based in Mumbai and headquartered in London, is spread across a range of sectors, including automotive, hospitality, banking and healthcare.

It has offices in major cities spanning all the continents and employs over 150,000 people.

Here’s a look at their most successful businesses:

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland is the second-largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and the one of the leading manufacturers of buses and trucks in the world. Headquartered in Chennai, the company’s manufacturing footprint is spread across the globe.

Hinduja Foundries Ltd

Hinduja Foundries Ltd is another company in India that manufactures metal castings for the automobile industry.

Hinduja Bank (Switzerland) Ltd

Hinduja Bank (Switzerland) Ltd offers individuals and institutions solutions in wealth management and private banking, trade finance, corporate advisory services and global investment solutions.

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank has more than 1,000 branches and over 1,800 ATMs spread across India and is one of the leading banks of the country.

Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd

Hinduja Leyland Finance, incorporated in 2008, finances a wide range of commercial and personal vehicles in the primary as well as the secondary market of used vehicles in India.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd

The Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (GOLIL) is an established player in the Indian Lubricants Industry catering to various companies in the automotive, industrial and construction sector.

Hinduja Tech

Hinduja Tech is an engineering and digital technologies services provider which focuses on the automotive manufacturing industry. The company has over 40 clients from the Fortune 100, including Global OEMs and Tier1, 2 Suppliers in Asia, Europe, the UK, and the USA.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd

Hinduja Global Solutions is a service provider headquartered in Bangalore. The company operates on a global level and has garnered over four decades of experience working with some of the world’s most popular brands.