    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homebusiness News

    As Hindujas end dispute, here's a look at the clan's top businesses

    As Hindujas end dispute, here's a look at the clan's top businesses

    As Hindujas end dispute, here's a look at the clan's top businesses
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Britain’s richest family — the Hindujas — has a net worth of around $15 billion, according to Forbes' Real Time Net Worth list. The Hindujas own companies across sectors, including automotive, hospitality, banking and healthcare.

    The billionaire Hinduja brothers have agreed to end the family dispute, bringing an end to the year-long conflict that was based on a pact signed by the siblings in 2014.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Post-COVID: How kids are transitioning from screen to school

    Post-COVID: How kids are transitioning from screen to school

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

    FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Twitter, Meta mass layoffs: What the Indian law says about severance package, notice period and more

    Twitter, Meta mass layoffs: What the Indian law says about severance package, notice period and more

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Should you buy or sell SAIL: A mixed tale of two brokerages

    Should you buy or sell SAIL: A mixed tale of two brokerages

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    The Hinduja family’s net worth is estimated to be around $15 billion, according to Forbes' Real Time Net Worth list. P.D. Hinduja's four sons — Gopichand, Prakash, Srichand and Ashok — own and run different parts of the group businesses. Some of the highly successful companies are still under the legacy name.

    Businesses owned by the Hinduja family

    The family’s business conglomerate, based in Mumbai and headquartered in London, is spread across a range of sectors, including automotive, hospitality, banking and healthcare.

    It has offices in major cities spanning all the continents and employs over 150,000 people. 

    Here’s a look at their most successful businesses:

    Ashok Leyland

    Ashok Leyland is the second-largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and the one of the leading manufacturers of buses and trucks in the world. Headquartered in Chennai, the company’s manufacturing footprint is spread across the globe.

    Hinduja Foundries Ltd

    Hinduja Foundries Ltd is another company in India that manufactures metal castings for the automobile industry.

    Hinduja Bank (Switzerland) Ltd

    Hinduja Bank (Switzerland) Ltd offers individuals and institutions solutions in wealth management and private banking, trade finance, corporate advisory services and global investment solutions.

    IndusInd Bank

    IndusInd Bank has more than 1,000 branches and over 1,800 ATMs spread across India and is one of the leading banks of the country.

    Also read: Billionaires’ fortunes tumble in 2022 amid Ukraine war, recession fears and sell-off across equities

    Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd

    Hinduja Leyland Finance, incorporated in 2008, finances a wide range of commercial and personal vehicles in the primary as well as the secondary market of used vehicles in India.

    Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd

    The Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (GOLIL) is an established player in the Indian Lubricants Industry catering to various companies in the automotive, industrial and construction sector.

    Hinduja Tech

    Hinduja Tech is an engineering and digital technologies services provider which focuses on the automotive manufacturing industry. The company has over 40 clients from the Fortune 100, including Global OEMs and Tier1, 2 Suppliers in Asia, Europe, the UK, and the USA.

    Also read: Richest Indian has a net worth of Rs 10.94 lakh crore: here is the top-10 list

    Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd

    Hinduja Global Solutions is a service provider headquartered in Bangalore. The company operates on a global level and has garnered over four decades of experience working with some of the world’s most popular brands.

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Ashok HindujaHinduja family

    Previous Article

    Strides Pharma Q2 Results: Strong US performance aids overall growth

    Next Article

    Voltas to enter bio medical refrigeration segment with Vestfrost deal

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng