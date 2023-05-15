Hindenburg row: SEBI denies probing Adani group since 2016 in a fresh affidavit to Supreme Court

Adani- Hindenburg row: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on May 15 filed a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court in connection with the Adani - Hindenburg case. It has denied probing Adani group since 2016.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on May 15 filed a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court in connection with the Adani-Hindenburg case. In the affidavit, SEBI has clarified against petitioners' allegation that the regulator has been probing Adani group since 2016.

The markets regulator said it was conducting a probe into the issue of Global Depository Receipts (GDR) issued by 51 listed Indian companies and no listed Adani Group firm was a part of the companies under GDR investigation, and therefore allegations of petitioners are misplaced.

It added that it has already reached out to 11 overseas regulators in the context of a probe into Minimum Public Shareholding norms.