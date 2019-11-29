HGS to sell India domestic CRM business to Altruist India for Rs 40 crore
Updated : November 29, 2019 09:36 AM IST
HGS to consolidate their product offerings and focus on high-margin/premium services
HSG's CRM business primarily comprises voice-based contact centre services and some non-voice services to domestic customers
Edelweiss Financial Services Limited acted as the sole financial advisor to HGS on the transaction
