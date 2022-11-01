    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness News

    HFCL bags approval to avail incentives up to Rs 652 crore under PLI Scheme

    HFCL bags approval to avail incentives up to Rs 652 crore under PLI Scheme

    HFCL bags approval to avail incentives up to Rs 652 crore under PLI Scheme
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The total incentives will be availed over a period of five years, between financial year 2022-23 to 2026-27.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell HFCL share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you

    Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    “F*** that,” snaps Stephen King amid '$20 per month for Twitter blue tick' rumours

    “F*** that,” snaps Stephen King amid '$20 per month for Twitter blue tick' rumours

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    View | Electronic gold receipts better than gold deposits both for households and nation

    View | Electronic gold receipts better than gold deposits both for households and nation

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    HFCL has received approval from the Ministry of Communications And Information Technology to receive incentives up to Rs 652.79 crore under the Production-linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom and networking products.

    HFCL was one among the 42 companies that received approval from the Central government under the PLI scheme on October 31.

    The company has received approval from the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), the Project Management Agency (PMA), and the Competent Authority designated by the Government of India.

    The total incentives will be availed over a period of five years, between the financial year 2022-23 to 2026-27.

    Also Read: 
    HFCL shares jump after company wins fifth order in two months
    Managing Director Mahendra Nahata believes that the approval will help the company improve its margin and strengthen its position among peers.

    HFCL has committed an investment of Rs 425 crore under the PLI Scheme for manufacturing telecom products including 5G Radio equipment, Routers, Switches, WiFi Products, and Backhaul Radios.

    The PLI Scheme is an initiative of the Central government to make India a global manufacturing hub for Telecom and Networking products and to boost the export of these products under the Make in India program.

    Also Read: HFCL wins third order in a month after new Rs 40 crore order win

    The companies, which were granted approval under the PLI Scheme included Nokia, Samsung, Flextronics, Tejas Networks, and VVDN among others. The 42 companies eligible to receive incentives under the scheme have submitted proposals for investments worth Rs 4,115 crore.

    Shares of HFCL are trading 0.2 percent lower at Rs 82.45.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    HFCLHFCL news

    Previous Article

    Texmaco may win a large order; Aarti Industries gains for sixth day: What kept dealers busy on Tuesday?

    Next Article

    Smoking Hot: Godfrey Philips shares trade at a 52-week high

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng