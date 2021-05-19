  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business

Hertz close to bankruptcy deal, says shareholders may get $8 per share

Updated : May 19, 2021 19:31:19 IST

Hertz shares seen rebounding 16 fold once bankruptcy proceedings come to an end
Car renter picked Knighthead Capital to buy company out of Chapter 11
Hertz had filed for bankruptcy in 2020 following the COVID related lockdown in US
Hertz close to bankruptcy deal, says shareholders may get $8 per share
Published : May 19, 2021 07:30 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai reports 1,350 new COVID cases, 57 deaths; positivity rate at 5.9%

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai reports 1,350 new COVID cases, 57 deaths; positivity rate at 5.9%

RIL to roll out COVID-19 vaccination programme for employees, eligible family members from May 1

RIL to roll out COVID-19 vaccination programme for employees, eligible family members from May 1

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announces Rs 1,250 crore COVID relief package

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announces Rs 1,250 crore COVID relief package

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement