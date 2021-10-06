Hero Electric retains top spot in electric two-wheeler space with sales of over 6,500 units in September

Hero Electric on Wednesday said it has retained the top position in the electric two-wheeler segment with sales of over 6,500 units last month. The overall rise in demand for electric vehicles fuels the growth for Hero Electric high-speed vehicles, securing its top position in the segment, the company said in a statement.

The company's city speed scooters Optima and NYX in the high-speed category continue to drive the sales, it added. "The industry has seen its biggest growth for EVs pertaining to the compressive approach and consumer-friendly policies, further propelling the demand for sustainable mobility solutions. With the increased awareness and better infrastructure, the company has achieved a larger sale volume and eyes upward growth trajectory in the coming months," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said.

The company is looking forward to the festive season and is all geared to meet the rising electric two-wheeler demand in the country, he added.