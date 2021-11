Hero Electric posts over two-fold jump in festive season retail sales during Oct 1-Nov 15

Hero Electric on Wednesday reported over two-fold jump in festive season retail sales at 24,000 units from October 1 to November 15, 2021. The company had clocked 11,339-units in the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement.

The recent amendment in FAME II policy (Faster Adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles in India), which offers increased upfront incentives for electric two-wheelers and rising fuel prices has propelled the demand for electric vehicles resulting in heightened demand, the company said in a statement.