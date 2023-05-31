The proposal pointed out that in the months preceding the 2020 Delhi riots, incendiary comments against a religion were made by "the head of a powerful North Indian temple" in a video over Facebook which has been been viewed well over 40 million times.

Meta shareholders will ask for accountability at the company's annual general meeting regarding allegations of Facebook's "political entanglement and content management bias in India". The Big Tech company is facing increasing scrutiny in areas such as privacy, online abuse, human rights impact, and so on.

According to a filing on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Meta shareholders have floated Proposal Seven, termed 'Assessing Allegations of Biased Operations in Meta's Largest Market'.

This proposal, along with a few others will come for voting in the upcoming Meta AGM which is scheduled for May 31. However, Meta's board of directions has recommended a vote against this particular shareholder proposal.