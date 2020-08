Demand for the LCV and ICV is expected to pick up slowly in October and November. Heavy vehicle demand may take more time. However, demand for used commercial vehicles across all segments in the country is reasonably good.

Umesh Revankar, MD, Shriram Transport Finance

Room air conditioners demand is gradually picking up. From the traction which we are getting, I believe that by September we should see normalcy coming to room air conditioners segment. 'China +1' strategy bringing us more MNC clients in room ACs

Jasbir Singh, Chairman & CEO of Amber Enterprise

There is a very clear intent here that this (loan restructuring) is only for those assets which are impacted by COVID-19. I can say this that this time what the RBI has done is distinctly different from what they have done in the past.”

KV Kamath, Head-Restructuring Committee, RBI

This is the time to look at beaten down stocks and not chase the same names which have been driving the markets. I think the contours of (global) supply chain are beginning to change. Look at sectors--automobiles, especially two-wheelers, for instance—where already India is competitive and large enough and play those.

Sandeep Bhatia, Head of Cash Equities, India, Macquarie Group

We are not today doing as much PCR testing as we were doing in late May. The government has lost interest in PCR testing probably because the cost is high. The common man is not testing because he is afraid about the quarantine problems and quarantine pains.

A Velumani, Chairman, Managing Director & CEO, Thyrocare Technologies

There is a lot of trust deficit around some of the names in the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and the housing finance companies (HFCs) space. To that extent, allowing more of the partial guarantee to go towards less well rated space is very welcome. Hopefully, it brings down the cost of funds to some of these names.

Ananth Narayan, Professor, SPJIMR

The decorative segment is doing better than the pre-COIVD levels in May and June. Auto is still a concern area. Three segments--two-wheeler, tractor and passenger car--are doing well. Whether they would continue to do well, I think we have to just wait for signals.