The big tech giants - Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple announced their June quarter earnings on Thursday. These companies have a big market in India and usually share India-focused plans.

Of the four, Apple did not have any specific India-focused commentary.

Here's a look at what Amazon, Google and Facebook said about India:

AMAZON

Amazon's international business, which is led by India, Europe and Japan, recorded operating profits of $345 million

This is the first such quarterly profit in its India business in the last several years

On India:

"In India, we are focused on digitizing Indian sellers and small businesses and we have launched features for digitization features. There is great work being done by the team. They have goals there of getting more sellers and hiring more people," CFO Brian Olsavsky said.

"On investments in Prime benefits in new countries, India is the biggest one," he added.

The company has decided to push its plan to host Prime Day in Q4 this year rather than Q3 as it has been in prior years. The one exception is Amazon India, which will host Prime Day on August 6 and August 7.

FACEBOOK

Facebook said it closed its investment in Jio Platforms in July and paid approximately $5.8 Billion in cash

Mark Zuckerberg on India:

"A big part of the partnership with Jio is to get thousands of kiranas onboard onto Whatsapp to do commerce. Once we prove that out with Jio in India, we’re planning on expanding it to more folks in India and to other countries as well," he said.

Zuckerberg said India is the largest country by the size of Facebook's community.

"India should be one of the fastest-growing business opportunities as well to help businesses grow there, and we’re very excited about that," he added.

On WhatsApp Pay

On asked about the status of Whatsapp Pay in India and Brazil, Zuckerberg said conversations with regulators are still on.

"We are working with regulators and are optimistic we can move forward but it is taking longer than what we would ideally like," the Facebook founder said.

Whatsapp Pay had launched in Brazil in June but was suspended within a week, with regulators city ng the need for more analysis by the monetary authority.

In India, WhatsApp Pay has been rolled out to about 1 million people in its testing phase. The company is awaiting regulatory approval.

GOOGLE

Google's commentary on India was largely around the India Digitization Fund announced earlier this month.

CEO Sundar Pichai said: