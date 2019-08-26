Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#Stimulus#IncomeTax
Here's how Zomato-NRAI tussle is set to spoil your dinner

Updated : August 26, 2019 09:38 AM IST

Zomato has seen its "Gold" scheme skyrocket within no time, changing the market dynamics and leaving restaurants fuming.
The problem began when one player started to reap the benefits of deep discounting while others were left behind.
The fight over food is only going to get bitter and the worst-hit will be the consumers â€” and millions of riders who bring food to their doorsteps.
