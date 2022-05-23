Here’s how to apply for HCL Returnship Program for women professionals

  • Home>
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
HCL Returnship Program is welcoming women professionals who took a career break, back into its workforce.

HCL Technologies is supporting women to return to work after a career break through its Returnship Program. Women who want to pursue both personal and professional goals will be trained and matched with the right job.
How to apply?
Step 1: Visit the official website for the returnship program or click on the link-  www.hcltech.com/returnship#overview
Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Now’ button displayed on the screen
Step 3: Enter your details such as Name, email, phone number, experience, etc.
Step 4: Upload your resume and submit the application after accepting the terms and conditions
Step 5: Upon successful submission another webpage will open with the message containing further information
Required technical skills and expertise:
  1. Strong experience in programming languages and an understanding of basic concepts
  2. Good analytical and logical thinking capabilities
  3. Willingness to cross-skill and up-skill in any digital technology
  4. Good communication skills
  5. Excellent professional values
    6. Educational qualification and experience:
    1. Highly motivated graduates in any Information Technology or related field
    2. Minimum of two years’ work experience required
      3. Benefits for returners:
      1. Inclusive infrastructure and culture
      2. A chance to refresh on existing skills and learn new ones
      3. Career Development Programs
      4. Structured return to work experience
      5. Flexible work arrangements
        6. For more information visit/click here-  https://www.hcltech.com/returnship#overview
