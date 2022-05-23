Here’s how to apply for HCL Returnship Program for women professionals

HCL Technologies is supporting women to return to work after a career break through its Returnship Program. Women who want to pursue both personal and professional goals will be trained and matched with the right job.

How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website for the returnship program or click on the link- www.hcltech.com/returnship#overview

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Now’ button displayed on the screen

Step 3: Enter your details such as Name, email, phone number, experience, etc.

Step 4: Upload your resume and submit the application after accepting the terms and conditions

Step 5: Upon successful submission another webpage will open with the message containing further information

Required technical skills and expertise:

Strong experience in programming languages and an understanding of basic concepts

Good analytical and logical thinking capabilities

Willingness to cross-skill and up-skill in any digital technology

Good communication skills

Excellent professional values

Educational qualification and experience:

Highly motivated graduates in any Information Technology or related field

Minimum of two years’ work experience required

Benefits for returners:

Inclusive infrastructure and culture

A chance to refresh on existing skills and learn new ones

Career Development Programs

Structured return to work experience