Here’s how to apply for HCL Returnship Program for women professionals

HCL Technologies is supporting women to return to work after a career break through its Returnship Program. Women who want to pursue both personal and professional goals will be trained and matched with the right job.
How to apply?
Step 1: Visit the official website for the returnship program or click on the link- www.hcltech.com/returnship#overview
Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Now’ button displayed on the screen
Step 3: Enter your details such as Name, email, phone number, experience, etc.
Step 4: Upload your resume and submit the application after accepting the terms and conditions
Step 5: Upon successful submission another webpage will open with the message containing further information
Required technical skills and expertise:
Educational qualification and experience:
Benefits for returners:
For more information visit/click here- https://www.hcltech.com/returnship#overview
