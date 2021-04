Here's how M&M is gearing up to implement scrappage policy

Mahindra automotive along with its vehicle recycling subsidiary ‘CERO’ will be providing end-to-end solutions to customers who want to scrap their vehicles in exchange for a new one.

Customers can hand over vehicles older than 15 years at Mahindra dealerships and get incentives, which include the scrap value of the vehicle, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) discount and concessions on road tax.

Currently, Mahindra has 3 scrapping units and has plans to open 25 scrapping units by 2022 and cover 200 cities.

The company also plans to tie up 3-4 other vehicle OEMs to provide scrapping services. CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra spoke to Sumit Issar, MD of Mahindra Accelo about Mahindra's plans for the scrapping sector.