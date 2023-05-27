English
    Here is why Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath wants to save friendships in the world

    By CNBCTV18.com May 27, 2023 8:41:50 PM IST (Updated)

    Billionaire Nikhil Kamath has reminded people of the importance of friendships amid a possible “friendship recession.”

    Zerodha co-founder, Nikhil Kamath, who was recently featured in the Forbes World's Billionaires List, has expressed his concern over a “friendship recession.” The billionaire has reminded people of the importance of friendships. He has shared interesting research from the American Perspective and philosophy on the topic written by author Richard Reeves.

    The 2021 survey by the American Perspective, said that the world is facing a “friendship recession” due to a rise in the number of people who lack close friends.
    Nikhil Kamath highlighted that this is a crisis as loneliness is equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.
