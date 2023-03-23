Here is all about Rahul Roy-Chowdhury who is all set to be Grammarly’s next CEO

Rahul Roy-Chowdhury spent more than 14 years at Google, where his last position was vice president of product management in California, before joining the San Francisco-based company in March 2021. Between 2007 and 2009, he worked as a product manager at the Google headquarters in Bengaluru.

The future CEO of Grammarly, an artificial intelligence-based online word editing service, has been announced. Indian origin Rahul Roy-Chowdhury will be taking up the post. According to the company, Chowdhury take over as CEO in May.

“I joined @Grammarly two years ago because of a deep belief in our mission to improve lives by improving communication. I’m honored to serve that mission in a new capacity as Grammarly’s CEO, starting May 1. We're just getting started,” he tweeted.

Roy-Chowdhury, will succeed Brad Hoover, who is currently the organisation's Global Head of Product.

“Rahul’s product and technology background is a tremendous asset, and he is well-positioned to help us navigate the path ahead,” Hoover said in a blog post.

“Rahul is also mission-driven and fiercely user-focused, and his experience and learnings from building Chrome into a platform can help us move faster at scale.”

Who is Rahul Roy-Chowdhury

In 2003, Roy-Chowdhury also worked for Amazon for a short time.

In addition to an MBA from Stanford University and a BA in mathematics from Hamilton College in New York, he also holds a Master's in computer science from Columbia University.

Roy-Chowdhury joins the increasing group of corporate executives of Indian descent who are in charge of major multinational companies, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan.

Grammarly was originally created in 2009 by Max Lytvyn, Alex Shevchenko, and Dmytro Lider as a subscription-based service to assist students with their grammar and spelling.

Grammarly employs machine learning to help with context-sensitive grammar, spelling, and tone of voice in addition to fundamental writing.

Since its debut, Grammarly has created a number of products, such as Grammarly Business, that support large corporations in a variety of areas, including sales and marketing. One of its additional services is a plagiarism checker.

