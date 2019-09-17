Here are apps that will improve your travel experience
Updated : September 17, 2019 02:09 PM IST
With more than 5 crore users, Airbnb is a known tool among travellers looking to take accommodations on rent. It started by connecting travellers with people who have rooms, apartments, homes and other accommodations to rent.
Global leader for taxi booking app, Uber is a known taxi operating platform in the Indian subcontinent as well as top taxi apps in India and abroad.
The old but faithful Google Maps is the prime navigation app which offers a bit of everything.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more