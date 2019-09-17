Here are apps that will improve your travel experience

Download these five travel apps before you plan that long holiday.

1. Airbnb

With more than 5 crore users, Airbnb is a known tool among travellers looking to take accommodations on rent. It started by connecting travellers with people who have rooms, apartments, homes and other accommodations to rent.

Airbnb hosts list many different kinds of properties - single rooms, a suite of rooms, apartments, moored yachts, houseboats, entire houses, even a castle. It currently covers more than 81,000 cities and 191 countries worldwide. In recent years, Airbnb has expanded its offerings to include experiences and restaurants.

2. Hopper

Hopper analyses billions of airfare and hotel prices a day - as well as its vast archive of historical data - to tell you whether to wait or book your trip.

Hopper has helped 3 crore travellers book trips around the world, saving them more than $1.8 billion to date.

The user interface is simple, and Hopper says you can book a flight in 60 seconds or less. The hotels, which can be booked directly within the Hopper app itself, span 1,600 major cities.

In addition, the app offers a "Watch a Hotel" feature that will forecast and track the prices of specific hotels.

3. Google Maps

The old but faithful Google Maps is the prime navigation app which offers a bit of everything. Google Map is the best App for a person travelling to a new place.

It offers satellite imagery, aerial photography, street maps, real-time traffic conditions and route planning for travelling by foot, car, bicycle and air, or public transportation.

It is one of the most widely available navigation apps with some of the best coverage in the world. Google Maps has offline options and is available on Android and iOS devices for free.

4. XE

One of the most popular currency conversion apps right now. XE Currency Converter is available on both Apple and Android devices and allows users to keep track of live rates of every currency and works offline.

The app monitors and refreshes every minute and monitors 10 currencies altogether. Since 2009, XE Currency been connecting the world through currency exchange by providing reliable exchange rates and charts for free.

5. Uber