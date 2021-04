Hemmo Pharma's acquisition to aid Piramal's capability to make peptides: Piramal Enterprises

Piramal Enterprises’ arm Piramal Pharma acquired 100 percent stake in Hemmo Pharmaceuticals for Rs 775 crore. This acquisition will give the company the capability to manufacture peptide active pharmaceutical ingredient (API).

Nandini Piramal, Executive Director of Piramal Enterprises said that the acquisition will the company expertise to make peptides, which are used in oncology as well as diabetes and obesity drugs.

“Majority of these peptides are injectables and this will allow us to integrate with our injectable facility in Lexington, Kentucky,” she told CNBC-TV18.

In terms of medium-term and long-term profitability and revenue stream improvement goal, she believes that the company can increase sales by offering this peptide capability to its customers, which are both innovators and biotechs as well as generic companies.

So it allows us to put this company and this offering in front of many more clients. We think that we can improve profitability by adding in a lot of revenue synergy as well as cost synergy and applying the fixed cost across our existing businesses,” she said.