HEG partially resumes manufacturing operations at Madhya Pradesh plant
Updated : April 23, 2020 11:00 AM IST
The shares of HEG were trading at Rs 951.60 apiece on BSE in morning trade, up 5 percent.
Under the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the extended lockdown period up to May 3, the government, private industries and industrial establishments operating in rural areas, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, have been allowed to operate from April 20.