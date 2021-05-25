  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business

Hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio reveals he prefers Bitcoins over bonds

Updated : May 25, 2021 15:33:04 IST

In a volatile investment environment, cryptocurrency can act as the best store of value says Dalio
Cryptocurrencies are likely to face an existential threat from regulators and central banks, according to Dalio.
Hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio reveals he prefers Bitcoins over bonds
Published : May 25, 2021 03:29 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Delhi reports 1,568 new cases, 156 deaths; former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya admitted to hospital

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Delhi reports 1,568 new cases, 156 deaths; former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya admitted to hospital

BSE mkt cap hits record high; CEO Ashish Chauhan says exchange adding nearly 1 lakh investors daily

BSE mkt cap hits record high; CEO Ashish Chauhan says exchange adding nearly 1 lakh investors daily

Maha to get 60,000 vials of medicine for mucormycosis from June 1: Rajesh Tope

Maha to get 60,000 vials of medicine for mucormycosis from June 1: Rajesh Tope

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement