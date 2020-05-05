Business Health startup cure.fit shuts fitness centres, hundreds out of job Updated : May 05, 2020 11:42 AM IST Founded in 2016 by former Flipkart executives Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, cure.fit aimed to address preventive healthcare The company has created an emergency fund of Rs 2 crore to support affected employees in the coming months. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365