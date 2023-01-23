HDFC to raise at least Rs 3,000 crore through sale of bond for 10 years

The said issue is also expected to have a greenshoe option to retain an additional 20 billion rupees. The issue will close for subscription later this week. The bonds are rated AAA by CRISIL and will have a put option at the end of the third year.
Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) plans to raise at least Rs 3,000 crore through the sale of bonds maturing in 10 years, Reuters stated citing three merchant bankers. According to these bankers, the housing finance company has invited coupon and commitment bids from bankers and investors on Tuesday for the same.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Rising Parent Royalties — Time to clampdown on royalty payment to 51% foreign owners
Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Why we need more reliable and responsive healthcare infrastructure
Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off
Jan 21, 2023 IST18 Min(s) Read
Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf
Jan 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The said issue is also expected to have a greenshoe option to retain an additional 20 billion rupees. The issue will close for subscription later this week. The bonds are rated AAA by CRISIL and will have a put option at the end of the third year.
In November last year, HDFC raised Rs 1,900 crore through bonds maturing in 10 years at an annual coupon of 7.8 percent.
Earlier this month, HDFC Bank reported that its net interest income or core income at its best pace in 14 quarters during the December period. The lender reported a net interest income (NII) of Rs 22,987 crore for the quarter under review, up 25 percent compared to Rs 18,443 crore during the same period last year.
Net Interest Margin (NIM) came at 4.3 percent, also the highest in 10 quarters.
HDFC Bank reported a net profit of Rs 12,259.5 crore, higher than the expectations of Rs 12,106 crore. The bottomline grew 19 percent compared to the same period last year.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!