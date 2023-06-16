CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsHDFC Life chief scoffs at insurance business slowdown fears

HDFC Life chief scoffs at insurance business slowdown fears

HDFC Life chief scoffs at insurance business slowdown fears
Read Time5 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Yash Jain  Jun 16, 2023 7:49:40 PM IST (Published)

Stock jumps over 6 percent on strong management commentary, other insurance stocks feel the rub-off.

Last week Macquarie Equity Research published a report on India’s Insurance Sector, titling it ‘Bracing For A Lower Growth Environment’. The report from Macquarie Equity Research downgraded the insurance sector and cut FY25e VNB estimates by 2-6 percent and the target price for life insurance stocks by 15-17 percent.

Live Tv

Loading...

Interestingly the upside risks to its assumptions as per Macquarie Research was 20 percent+ VNB percent growth.
A week later, Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO of HDFC Life Insurance scoffed at all slowdown fears. In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Padalkar said that the recent taxation changes on long-term savings life insurance policies have had no negative impact on the company’s growth in the first two months of FY24 and she expects it to remain that way.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X