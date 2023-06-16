HDFC Life chief scoffs at insurance business slowdown fears

Stock jumps over 6 percent on strong management commentary, other insurance stocks feel the rub-off.

Last week Macquarie Equity Research published a report on India’s Insurance Sector, titling it ‘Bracing For A Lower Growth Environment’. The report from Macquarie Equity Research downgraded the insurance sector and cut FY25e VNB estimates by 2-6 percent and the target price for life insurance stocks by 15-17 percent.

Interestingly the upside risks to its assumptions as per Macquarie Research was 20 percent+ VNB percent growth.

A week later, Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO of HDFC Life Insurance scoffed at all slowdown fears. In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Padalkar said that the recent taxation changes on long-term savings life insurance policies have had no negative impact on the company’s growth in the first two months of FY24 and she expects it to remain that way.