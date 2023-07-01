HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger: A look at the timeline of the move

By CNBCTV18.com

HDFC and its subsidiary HDFC Bank will merge today, July 1. The boards of the two entities approved the move on June 30. In a regulatory filing, the company revealed the details of the move. “Saturday, July 1, 2023, to be the ‘Effective Date’ of the Scheme, on which date the certified order of the NCLT sanctioning the Scheme will be filed by HDFC Investments, HDFC Holdings, HDFC Limited and HDFC Bank with the RoC,” the filing stated. This marks the end of over a year-long process to merge the two firms. Live TV Loading...

After the merger, HDFC Bank will be completely owned by public shareholders. People who hold a stake in HDFC will be able to swap their shares in the ratio of 42:25 for that of HDFC Bank. This means that for every 25 shares a shareholder of HDFC holds, they will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank. As per a report in PTI, the merger of HDFC Bank and HDFC creates the fourth largest lender in terms of equity market capitalisation. The net worth of the merged entity will be over Rs 4.14 lakh crore.